PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Six months after having open heart surgery, Jon Dorenbos spoke with some of his old friends on the radio — Angelo Cataldi and the 94WIP Morning Show — ahead of his performance at SugarHouse Casino this week.

“Traded, open-heart surgery, almost died, no big deal,” Dorenbos joked about the past six months. “And then, got invited to the Super Bowl and then they gave me a ring, which was cool. But other than that it’s another Thursday morning just sipping a latte.”

Dorenbos, 37, was traded from the Eagles to the Saints in August, a trade that saved his life. Just days later, after receiving a physical from the Saints’ organization, the long-time Eagles long snapper and former Wing Bowl commissioner was diagnosed with aortic aneurysm, requiring immediate open heart surgery.

“They had said if I got hit in the chest pretty good, that would’ve been it,” Dorenbos said. “That would’ve been it.”

Dorenbos is now officially done playing football and will focus on his other love — magic.

“If I was in my twenties maybe you do the comeback, but nobody has ever played with what I have in my body,” Dorenbos explained. “It’s a matter of we don’t really know what would happen if you got hit really hard. At my age, I’m done and now I’m pursuing some stuff with Ellen [DeGeneres], and TV stuff, and performing and I’m loving it. Life threw me a curveball and I just had to do what I had to do, and figure it out. So I’m really excited to kind of come back and spend time in Philly and ultimately I’ll retire an Eagle, and it’s really, really cool.”

The Eagles honored Dorenbos, who was long-snapper for Philadelphia from 2006 to 2016, with a Super Bowl championship ring and allowed him to join the team during the parade.

“How cool is that?” Dorenbos said of how the Eagles recognized him. “They didn’t have to do that. Guys get traded all the time. The Super Bowl for me was much bigger than a game, was bigger than a championship, and for [owner Jeffrey] Lurie and the Eagles to say you were a part of this was unbelievable.”

Dorenbos is back in Philly performing at SugarHouse Casino at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday and 9 p.m. on Friday (sold out). More info at sugarhousecasino.com.