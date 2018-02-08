PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Seeing Jon Dorenbos ride the Eagles bus during Thursday’s Super Bowl parade was a special moment.
Dorenbos was spotted on the parade bus alongside Brian Dawkins, of all people.
The 37-year-old long snapper was diagnosed with an aortic aneurysm in September and he required open heart surgery. Dorenbos’ condition was discovered during a physical after he was traded from the Eagles to the Saints. Dorenbos spent a decade in Philadelphia from 2006-2016 and says the trade saved his life.
“Had I played, I’d die,” Dorenbos told the New Orleans Advocate last week. “Mr. Lurie called me and said he wants me to be a part of it — said I was here a long time and he said, ‘We’re going to win this, and you’re going to get a ring.’”
Dorenbos is being honored by the Eagles with a Super Bowl ring.