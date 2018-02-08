PARADE OF CHAMPIONS: Millions Expected To Greet Eagles | Full Parade Information | SEPTA Plans For Parade | Special Regional Rail Passes Sold OutPATCO Plans | NJ Transit  Schools Closing Thursday | Philly Gov't Offices ClosingMany Hotels Sold OutComplete Eagles Coverage | #CBS3 Fan Photos 
PHILADELPHIA (AP/CBS) – The championship parade Philadelphia has dreamed about and agonized over is finally here.

Early birds flocked to the parade route Thursday morning to celebrate the team’s first NFL title in nearly 60 years. People began lining the 5-mile route before dawn in frigid wind chills in the low 20s.

Organizers are prepared for as many as 2 million people, but the actual number may be much lower.

Many fans are taking mass transit. New Jersey Transit on Wednesday suspended ticket sales on its Atlantic City Line into Philadelphia. All 50,000 special parade day tickets for the SEPTA regional railroad lines sold out.

The city’s two subways are free all day.

Schools and government offices are closed in the city. The Erco company gave more than 100 employees in New Jersey and Delaware a paid day off so they can celebrate.

