Jon Dorenbos Shares Emotional Update One Month After Open Heart Surgery

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Former Eagles long snapper Jon Dorenbos shared an emotional update one month after having an emergency open heart surgery.
“Life is crazy. One min I was a professional athlete, the next min I was fighting for my life. The video in this collage shows how the simplest things in life we sometimes take for granted,” he posted on Instagram.
Dorenbos, 37, was recently acquired by the Saints who have placed him on the NFI list — for players who suffered their injuries unrelated to NFL football.
Saints doctor John Amoss discovered the pre-existing condition in a physical and “saved his life,” Saints head coach Sean Payton said.
“To the UPENN Cardiac Care Nurses (Silver10) you all are #Saints – thank you! You make this world a better place. #SpecialPeople – Dr Bavaria, whom performed my surgery, I love you man!! You are a genius. You are an artist. You are a savant,” said Dorenbos.
Dorenbos spent his first three years in the league with Buffalo and Tennessee before signing with the Eagles late in 2006. He was one of the most popular Eagles players while in Philadelphia and became a famous magician on America’s Got Talent.
Dorenbos has also appeared on the “Ellen” show and won the Ed Block Courage Award in 2008.
