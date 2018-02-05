PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Jon Dorenbos deserves an Eagles Super Bowl ring, and he’s going to get one.
The 37-year-old long snapper was diagnosed with an aortic aneurysm and required open heart surgery during a physical after he was traded from the Eagles to the Saints. Dorenbos spent a decade in Philadelphia from 2006-2016 and says the trade saved his life.
“Had I played, I’d die,” Dorenbos told the New Orleans Advocate.
“Mr. Lurie called me and said he wants me to be a part of it — said I was here a long time and he said, ‘We’re going to win this, and you’re going to get a ring.’”
Lurie was right. The Eagles defeated the Pats 41-33 in Super Bowl LII.
Dorenbos has a tremendous upbeat personality. He was the commissioner of 94WIP’s Wing Bowl for three years and is a famous magician on the side, of course.