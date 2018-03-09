OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Former Philadelphia Eagles long-snapper Jon Dorenbos will be bringing the magic back to Ocean City.

Officials say Dorenbos will return to the Ocean City Music Pier on May 12 with a show that mixes his mind-blowing magic talents with inspirational stories.

The former Eagles star says magic saved his life.

When he was 12 years old, his father murdered his mother. He openly shares this childhood tragedy with audiences in an inspirational show about rising through adversity, setting goals no matter how high, and planning the necessary steps to achieve those goals.

Ocean City officials say Dorenbos will also be on hand when the city’s hermit-crab mascot, Martin Z. Mollusk, seeks his shadow and predicts an early summer.

Tickets are $45, $35 and $30 and go on sale Thursday, March 15.

