Boston Radio Host Calls Roy Halladay A ‘Moron’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Boston radio host Michael Felger has sparked debate with his controversial comments on Roy Halladay’s death.
Felger went on a 12-minute rant on 98.5 The Sports Hub in Boston, calling Halladay — who crashed his plane into the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday — a moron.
“He’s not a militarily-trained pilot, he’s not a professionally-trained pilot, he’s a Joe Q,” Fleger said, via Yahoo.com. “Citizen who buys a plane that folds up and you can put in your garage and that’s amphibious, ‘Wheee! Oh look, I just landed on the water, everybody! I’m going to tweet it!’ Splat. You’re dead. With two kids. Moron.
“As a 40-year-old grown-a** man, you’re still doing that, to the point where you’ve got to get in planes and race cars and all that crap? I’m sorry, dude, you’re on your own. I’ve got no sympathy for you.
“That guy’s like the bad guy to me. You’ve got a family! And you’re going to screw around in a little toy plane?”
On Wednesday, TMZ Sports released video of Halladay repeatedly going from 100 feet in the air to five feet and “showboating,” according to witnesses.
Halladay is survived by his two sons, Ryan and Braden, and his wife, Brandy.