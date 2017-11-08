ELECTION DAY 2017: Democrat Phil Murphy Elected NJ Governor | Democrat Larry Krasner Elected Philly DA| Philadelphia Election ResultsNJ Results | DE Results | PA Results  

Remembering Roy Halladay On 94WIP

Filed Under: Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia sports world tragically lost one of the fiercest competitors and athletes ever. Roy Halladay tragically lost his life at 40-years-old on Tuesday, when he crashed his plane into the Gulf of Mexico.

Ruben Amaro Jr., Charlie Manuel, David Montgomery and many others remembered “Doc” Wednesday on SportsRadio 94WIP.

Ruben Amaro Jr.

 

“All I can tell you is, that he is as passionate about being on the mound as he was as a husband and a father. A more special person and athlete we could not have had here in Philadelphia.”

Ben Davis

 

David Montgomery

 

 

Charlie Manuel (11:00am)

