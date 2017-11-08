Remembering Roy Halladay On 94WIP

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia sports world tragically lost one of the fiercest competitors and athletes ever. Roy Halladay tragically lost his life at 40-years-old on Tuesday, when he crashed his plane into the Gulf of Mexico.

Related: Phillies Family Remembers Roy Halladay

Ruben Amaro Jr., Charlie Manuel, David Montgomery and many others remembered “Doc” Wednesday on SportsRadio 94WIP.

Related: Sports World Reacts To Tragic Death Of Roy Halladay

Ruben Amaro Jr.

“All I can tell you is, that he is as passionate about being on the mound as he was as a husband and a father. A more special person and athlete we could not have had here in Philadelphia.”

Ben Davis

David Montgomery

David Montgomery on Roy Halladay: "I vividly remember waiting to congratulate him, frankly because of the way he handled the media after his no-hitter in the playoffs. And Roy thanked me for waiting around. That's just the way he was." — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) November 8, 2017

Charlie Manuel (11:00am)