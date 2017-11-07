Roy Halladay Dies In Plane Crash In Gulf Of Mexico

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Roy Halladay died in a small plane crash in the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday afternoon. He was 40.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office say Halladay sent no mayday calls before he went down around noon.

“We know Roy as a person, as a caring husband who loved his wife, Brandy, who loved his two boys tremendously,” said Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco.

The sheriff’s office marine unit responded to the downed plane and found Halladay’s body. No survivors were found.

Police said they couldn’t confirm if there were additional passengers on the plane or say where it was headed.

The National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating the crash.

Nocco called Halladay one of the “most humble beings you would ever meet.”

“He was one in a million. It is a true loss for us. I have no doubt he is looking down with God up in heaven because his heart is a heart of gold and he was an unbelievable human being,” said Nocco.

Halladay, an avid flier, previously posted pictures and videos of himself flying his new ICON A5 light-sport aircraft on his Twitter account.

The Philadelphia Phillies said in a statement the organization is “numb” following the news of Halladay’s death.

“We are numb over the very tragic news about Roy Halladay’s untimely death. There are no words to describe the sadness that the entire Phillies family is feeling over the loss of one of the most respected human beings to ever play the game. It is with the heaviest of hearts that we pass along our condolences to Brandy, Ryan and Braden,” the Phillies said.

“We are saddened by the tragic news that Roy Halladay, 2-time Cy Young Award winner & 8-time All-Star, has died in a plane crash,” MLB said in a statement.

Halladay is a former eight-time All-Star pitcher for the Blue Jays (1998-2009) and the Phillies (2010-2013). He won the Cy Young Award in 2003 and 2010.

Halladay also pitched a perfect game against the Marlins during the regular season and a no-hitter in the NLDS against the Reds in 2010.

Halladay is survived by his two sons, Ryan and Braden, and his wife, Brandy.

