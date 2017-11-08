NTSB: Witnesses Saw Halladay Flying Plane In Low Altitude Prior To Fatal Crash

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The National Transportation Safety Board says witnesses saw Roy Halladay flying his plane in low altitude prior to the crash that claimed the life of the former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher.

Halladay, 40, crashed his ICON A5 plane in the Gulf of Mexico shortly after noon on Tuesday.

Roy Halladay’s Wife Was Originally ‘Very Against’ His Flying

Noreen Price, the accident investigator for the NTSB, says Halladay’s plane was found inverted in four feet of water.

“It looked like a high-energy impact. All the pieces were there. Most everything was attached,” said Price, adding that witnesses have said that Halladay’s plane was flying at a low altitude.

Investigators have recovered two data recorders from the plane.

Price said Halladay had amassed 700 flight hours since getting his pilot’s license in 2013. Halladay took off from Odessa, Florida, prior to the accident.

Top 4 Moments Of Roy Halladay’s Phillies Career

The NTSB has recovered the plane wreckage and are developing a timeline of the accident.

A preliminary report will be published within seven to ten days, but the full investigation will take one to two years.

Halladay, who retired from baseball in 2013, is survived by his two sons, Ryan and Braden, and his wife, Brandy.