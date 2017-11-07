BREAKING: Roy Halladay Dies In Plane Crash In Gulf Of Mexico | Sports World Reacts | PHOTOS | Top 4 Moments Of Halladay’s Phillies Career  

Top 4 Moments Of Roy Halladay’s Phillies Career

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We were hit with devastating news on Tuesday, learning that Roy Halladay’s plane crashed into the Gulf Of Mexico, taking his life at just 40 years old.

Halladay was an eight-time All-Star pitcher for the Blue Jays (1998-2009) and the Phillies (2010-2013). He won the Cy Young Award in 2003 and 2010.

Here are his top five moments as a Phillie, as we remember the life of one of the greatest Philly athletes ever.

4. Opening Day 2010

 

Roy Halladay

WASHINGTON – APRIL 05: Roy Halladay #34 of the Philadelphia Phillies pitches against the Washington Nationals on Opening Day at Nationals Park on April 5, 2010 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

In his first start with the Phils, Halladay allowed just one run in seven innings with nine strikeouts against the Nationals.

3. Cy Young Winner

 

Roy Halladay

PHILADELPHIA – SEPTEMBER 11: Fans applaud for starting pitcher Roy Halladay #34 of the Philadelphia Phillies after he is taken out of the game during a game against the Miami Marlins at Citizens Bank Park on September 11, 2012 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Hunter Martin/Getty Images)

Halladay won the NL Cy Young award in 2010 while with the Phillies. He was 21-10 with a 2.44 era.

2. NLDS No-Hitter

On Oct. 6, 2010, Halladay hurled a no-hitter against the Cincinnati Reds in Game 1 of the NLDS. Out of his 104 pitches thrown, 79 were for strikes.

1. Perfect Game 

On May 29th, 2010, Halladay threw the 20th perfect game in Major League history.

 

