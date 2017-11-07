Top 4 Moments Of Roy Halladay’s Phillies Career

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We were hit with devastating news on Tuesday, learning that Roy Halladay’s plane crashed into the Gulf Of Mexico, taking his life at just 40 years old.
Halladay was an eight-time All-Star pitcher for the Blue Jays (1998-2009) and the Phillies (2010-2013). He won the Cy Young Award in 2003 and 2010.
Here are his top five moments as a Phillie, as we remember the life of one of the greatest Philly athletes ever.
4. Opening Day 2010
In his first start with the Phils, Halladay allowed just one run in seven innings with nine strikeouts against the Nationals.
3. Cy Young Winner
Halladay won the NL Cy Young award in 2010 while with the Phillies. He was 21-10 with a 2.44 era.
2. NLDS No-Hitter
On Oct. 6, 2010, Halladay hurled a no-hitter against the Cincinnati Reds in Game 1 of the NLDS. Out of his 104 pitches thrown, 79 were for strikes.
1. Perfect Game
On May 29th, 2010, Halladay threw the 20th perfect game in Major League history.
