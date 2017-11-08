Roy Halladay’s Wife Was Originally ‘Very Against’ His Flying

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Roy Halladay loved playing baseball, but as soon as his career was over, the former Phillies pitcher couldn’t wait to follow in his father’s footsteps and acquire his pilot’s license.

On Tuesday, Halladay tragically lost his life when he crashed his ICON A5 single-engine aircraft into the Gulf of Mexico.

PHOTOS: Remembering Roy Halladay

Halladay received the aircraft that he promoted in a video just one month ago. In the video, Halladay’s wife, Brandy, expressed her discomfort with his desire to fly.

“I didn’t grow up the way Roy did, I didn’t grow up with airplanes or a comfort level like he did in small airplanes,” she said in the YouTube video. “Hard, I fought hard. I was very against it.

Related: Phillies Family Remembers Roy Halladay

“I went down with him one day to the training center in St. Pete. I get it, this is amazing. You forget that you’re in a plane. You’re just there. Now that we’re gonna have one I’m really excited.

“You can’t tell him that,” she whispered.

Top 4 Moments Of Roy Halladay’s Phillies Career

It’s unclear what led to his plane going down and investigators say there was no mayday call from Halladay. The National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating the crash.

Related: Sports World Reacts To Tragic Death Of Roy Halladay

“We are numb over the very tragic news about Roy Halladay’s untimely death. There are no words to describe the sadness that the entire Phillies family is feeling over the loss of one of the most respected human beings to ever play the game. It is with the heaviest of hearts that we pass along our condolences to Brandy, Ryan and Braden,” the Phillies said in a statement.