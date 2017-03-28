Doug Pederson: ‘I Think We’re Going To Be Much Improved’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Doug Pederson will have at least a couple of new offensive weapons to work with this season and he’s excited about it.

In his first season as head coach last year, Pederson’s team finished 7-9 with rookie QB Carson Wentz and one of the league’s worst receiving units.

The Eagles signed wide receivers Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith in free-agency to add to a mix of Jordan Matthews, Nelson Agholor, and Dorial Green-Beckham, forming a much more compelling slew of wideouts.

Related: Torrey Smith On Joining Eagles: ‘It’s All About Winning’

“I think we’re going to be much improved, but we have to see how it goes,” Pederson told Eagles.com. “We have to stay healthy and the ball has to bounce our way, but, yeah, I’m excited to work with these guys and get them out there and see what we have.

Related: Howie Roseman Clarifies His Eric Rowe Explanation: ‘Did Not Make Sense’

“I think it’s two great additions to our football team,” he said of Jeffery and Smith. “We’re always looking to bring in not only competition, but talent. It really makes us a better football team at that position. It’s a good mix with the older guys and the younger guys, it’s a good blend.”

Related: NFL Draft In Philly Drawing Record Interest

The Eagles have the 14th overall pick in this year’s draft, which is just about one month away. The Eagles’ biggest needs include cornerback, running back, and edge pass rusher but they continue to preach the “best player available” strategy.

Related: Joe Douglas: ‘We’re Gonna Take Best Player Available’

“Our philosophy is best available player,” Pederson said. “It’s a matter of finding it. Last year, we had five guys contribute to our team from the draft and we’re excited about those players going forward.”