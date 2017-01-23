Joe Douglas: ‘We’re Gonna Take Best Player Available’

STORM WATCH: Bracing For Heavy Rain, Gale-Force WindsLatest Forecast | RadarTraffic Map | AA Travel Alert

January 23, 2017 10:53 AM By Angelo Cataldi
Filed Under: Eagles

By Andrew Porter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Eagles may have a new man running their personnel department, but it doesn’t seem like their draft philosophy is going to change.

Eagles executive vice president of football operations Howie Roseman announced a few weeks ago that Joe Douglas, the team’s vice president of player personnel, will lead the draft room this year.

Despite the team’s obvious needs at cornerback and wide receiver, Douglas says he will look for the best available player.

Listen: Howie Roseman and vice president of player personnel Joe Douglas in-studio with the 94WIP Morning Show

 

“We’re not gonna pass up a potential Hall Of Famer player, or a Pro Bowl player,” Douglas explained to Angelo Cataldi and the 94WIP Morning Show on Monday. “At the end of the day we’re gonna take the best available player.”

Roseman says Douglas’ job is to correct some of the draft mistakes the organization has made in the past.

“His assignment is to make sure we don’t make the mistakes we’ve made in the past,” Roseman said of Douglas.

“I think when we look back at last year and it we looked at the strength of the draft, it was unusually strong in the offensive line,” Roseman continued. “So we went — and obviously we didn’t have as many picks with the trade for Carson and the trade the year before — but we were able to get two offensive lineman in the third and fifth round. And that was really a priority of ours. We did the same thing in free agency, adding Wiz [Stefen Wisniewski] and Brandon Brooks.

“As you look at it, there’s always positions of strength in the draft. Beautiful thing is when they match up with kind of what your needs are.”

The Eagles will have either the 14th or 15th pick in the first-round, depending on a coin-toss.

“I think the fans are gonna be really excited about who we pick in the first-round,” said Roseman.

Al Morganti asked if the Eagles target a wide receiver, will rookie quarterback Carson Wentz have input in the decision. Douglas and Roseman smiled.

 

You can watch the full interview here:

 

 

