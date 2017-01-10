Eagles Fans Yearn For Clemson WR Mike Williams After Championship Performance

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you didn’t know who Mike Williams was before Monday night’s National Championship game, you do now.

Eagles fans are dreaming of Williams donning midnight green next season, after his eight catches for 94 yards and a touchdown in Clemson’s National Championship win over Alabama.

At 6-4, 220 pounds, with 4.4-ish speed Williams will be one of — if not the — top receiver selected in the 2017 draft, held in Philly. In CBSSports.com’s latest mock draft, Williams goes 13th overall to the Arizona Cardinals.

The Eagles have the 15th pick in the first-round.

Mike Williams would look superb in midnight green. He would make an immediate major impact. Unless the Eagles move up, way up he'll be gone. — Merrill Reese (@mreeseeagles) January 10, 2017

I NEED Mike Williams in @Eagles Green pic.twitter.com/uKBr0UQjMB — Philly Sports (@PHLAnon) January 10, 2017

@Eagles Mike Williams pls — Eagles Nation (7-9) (@PHLEaglesNation) January 10, 2017

Mike Williams: The WR1 in the 2017 NFL Draft pic.twitter.com/DPdAZccEUz — 2017 NFL Draft (@DraftRT) January 10, 2017

BRUH MIKE WILLIAMS IS AN ANIMAL!! pic.twitter.com/cJuGu7R3SE — Insane Athletes (@Insane_Athletes) January 10, 2017

Top-graded Clemson players on O

WR Mike Williams 83.1

WR Deon Cain 81.4

QB Deshaun Watson 76.2

WR Hunter Renfrow 74.7#NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/XyxTEp33Dr — PFF College Football (@PFF_College) January 10, 2017

Takeaway: Mike Williams is about to end the NFL Mike Williams curse. What a menace. Good luck trying to contain him one on one, pro DBs. — Brad Evans (@YahooNoise) January 10, 2017

Williams caught 98 balls for 1,361 yards and 11 touchdowns this season.