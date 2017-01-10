Eagles Fans Yearn For Clemson WR Mike Williams After Championship Performance

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you didn’t know who Mike Williams was before Monday night’s National Championship game, you do now.
Eagles fans are dreaming of Williams donning midnight green next season, after his eight catches for 94 yards and a touchdown in Clemson’s National Championship win over Alabama.
At 6-4, 220 pounds, with 4.4-ish speed Williams will be one of — if not the — top receiver selected in the 2017 draft, held in Philly. In CBSSports.com’s latest mock draft, Williams goes 13th overall to the Arizona Cardinals.
The Eagles have the 15th pick in the first-round.
Williams caught 98 balls for 1,361 yards and 11 touchdowns this season.