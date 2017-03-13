Torrey Smith On Joining Eagles: ‘It’s All About Winning’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Torrey Smith has witnessed both ends of the spectrum in his NFL career.

Smith, 28, spent his first four seasons with the Baltimore Ravens. He won a Super Bowl in 2012-13 and never lost more than eight games in a season.

Smith spent the past two seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, winning just seven combined games.

So, when he entered free-agency, Smith wanted to choose a team with an upward trajectory. He picked the Eagles, the first team that contacted him after his release.

“I technically had more lucrative offers elsewhere, but it was just about being comfortable and being in the right spot,” Smith told the 94WIP Carlin & Reese Show on Friday. “I think this is that. I trust Joe [Douglas], I trust Andy [Weidl], and obviously if I’m not taking care of business it doesn’t matter how much you trust anybody, you gotta go. But I feel like they had my back for awhile and I have to show it off just by doing what I do best.”

Smith admits catching passes from Carson Wentz influenced his decision to come to Philly.

“I think you see them trending in the right direction and a key part of that is having a solid quarterback,” Smith said of the Eagles. “Obviously [Wentz is] a young boy, but you can see his talent there and the more I learn about him, the more I love him. I’m looking forward to playing with him. I watched him from afar, you could see him grow a lot over the year.

“I wanted to choose stability this time around and growth. It’s all about winning. I feel that way, especially being that I’m still in prime so I wanted to go to a spot where I feel like I can win and get back to playing the way I know I can play.”