Eagles Offered Malcolm Jenkins And 2 Picks For Brandin Cooks, Report Says

March 13, 2017 8:23 AM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Apparently the Eagles were seriously interested in acquiring Brandin Cooks.

According to ProFootballTalk.comthe Eagles offered safety and defensive leader Malcolm Jenkins plus a third and fourth-round pick to the Saints for Cooks.

Jenkins, 29, spent his first five seasons in New Orleans before signing with the Eagles in 2014. Jenkins has been one of the Eagles’ best defensive players since coming to Philly, reaching the Pro Bowl in 2015.

The Saints ended up trading the 23-year-old receiver and a fourth-round pick (No. 118) to the defending champion Patriots for a first-round pick (No. 32) and third-round selection (No. 103).

Cooks, 23, has over 1,000 receiving yards in each of the last two seasons. Cooks was the 20th overall pick in 2014.

The Eagles ended up signing two veteran wide receivers — Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith — to short-term deals.

