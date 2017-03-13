Twitter Reactions To Eagles Signing Nick Foles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles announced they are bringing back QB Nick Foles on Monday morning and expectedly, the reactions on Twitter were vibrant and abundant.
Here are some of the best reactions to the news:
27/2 back#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/xqtn2Uohct
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) March 13, 2017
Foles signing is good news: 1) He's better than Daniel, 2) I have to think he'll cost less, 3) It must mean they have a deal to move Daniel.
— Glen Macnow (@RealGlenMacnow) March 13, 2017
lol what a world.
— Spike Eskin (@SpikeEskin) March 13, 2017
#Nicky6 is the backup to the #WentzWagon and I LOVE it!!!! #FlyEaglesFly
— Ike Reese (@Ike58Reese) March 13, 2017
I hope Wentz can handle the intense pressures of playing in front of a franchise legend.
🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥takes🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
🤣🤣🤣
— Marc Farzetta (@MarcFarzetta) March 13, 2017
Setting the over/under at Week 5 until some Eagles fans call for Nick Foles to play when Wentz has a tough game.
— Joe Giglio (@JoeGiglioSports) March 13, 2017
— Andrew Porter (@And_Porter) March 13, 2017
For those who stocked up on clearance Foles jerseys, it's time to cash in on your "well thought out" investment.
— Jon Johnson (@jonjohnsonwip) March 13, 2017
Highest career Eagles passer ratings (250 att)
94.2 Foles
87.7 Vick
86.6 Sanchez
86.5 McNabb
86.4 Bradford
85.8 Brister
79.3 Wentz
(ducks)
— Reuben Frank (@RoobCSN) March 13, 2017
It's hard to imagine a better QB team-up than Carson Wentz and Nick Foles. If only we could bring back A.J. Feeley too.
— FakeWIPCaller (@FakeWIPCaller) March 13, 2017
Post Chip Kelly Era is just the Eagles texting exes and seeing what sticks. Admirable.
— Ben Natan (@TheBenNatan) March 13, 2017
— Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) March 13, 2017
I know @RoobCSN must be thrilled…
— Les Bowen (@LesBowen) March 13, 2017
Nick Foles returns to Philadelphia, still holding the lead he left the field with against the Saints in 2013 #Eagles
— Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) March 13, 2017
Nick Foles the goat back!
— Jarrett Hood (@jarrettDhood) March 13, 2017
If Howie finesses some team and gets a half decent pick for Daniel…
— Keiana D. Williams (@RealMamaEagle) March 13, 2017
When you hear the Eagles signed Nick Foles pic.twitter.com/obO1ZuaiE2
— Katie O (@KayTeeeOh) March 13, 2017
27 and 2 forever, Nick Foles is a legend in my book #GoBirds
— James (@jwilent9) March 13, 2017
uhh welcome back Nick Foles #Eagles pic.twitter.com/AmRXY7fddA
— Evelyn (@ItsMyOpinion16) March 13, 2017
Welcome back Nick Foles🐐 pic.twitter.com/517MoR3Z36
— KJ Hallgren (@KJHallgs) March 13, 2017
when you overhear someone in the office say "Oh no, they brought back Nick Foles" pic.twitter.com/MbWrNRRriA
— Never Saw This Comin (@LABFoles) March 13, 2017
