5 Things About New Eagles WR Alshon Jeffery

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Alshon Jeffery is a Philadelphia Eagle. Alshon Jeffery is a Philadelphia Eagle.

One more time…

Alshon Jeffery is a Philadelphia Eagle.

Let that sink in.

That feeling when it sinks in that your favorite team signed @TheWorldof_AJ… pic.twitter.com/dZdOMdrK1Q — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) March 10, 2017

Here are five things about the new Eagles’ wide receiver.

5. He doesn’t drop balls

One of the more impressive Alshon Jeffery stats from last year: he had one drop on 92 targets, per ESPN Stats&Info. https://t.co/StwboykJfW — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) March 10, 2017

The Eagles finished last in the NFL in drop percentage (5.8) last season, according to ESPN Stats & Info. Jeffery is going to change that. At 6-3, 220 ish pounds, Jeffery has a catch radius of 10.25 (89th percentile), according to playerprofiler.com.

He dropped just one of 92 targets last season.

4. He plays through injuries

Alshon Jeffery has missed 7 out of his last 64 games to injury. Injury prone? Sounds like tough to me. — Andrew Porter (@And_Porter) March 10, 2017

Over the past few seasons, Jeffery has obtained the “injury prone” label, because he’s often listed on the injury report.

2016: hamstring, knee 2015: calf, shoulder, groin, hamstring 2014: hamstring 2013: ankle

However, despite being on the injury report often, other than being placed on injured reserve missing seven games in 2015, Jeffery hasn’t missed a game over the past four seasons to injury.

3. He wanted to come to Philly and prove himself

Alshon Jeffery turned down a multi-year deal with more security from Vikings, but he is betting himself long term with the Eagles and Wentz — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2017

Jeffery is 27-years-old and knows he’s one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. However, Jeffery has dealt with turmoil over the last two seasons on a Bears team that won a combined nine out of 32 games with Jay Cutler. He missed seven games in 2015 to injury and missed four games due to a suspension last season.

In his two full seasons? At least 85 catches, 1,100 yards, and seven touchdowns.

Jeffery wants to prove he’ll be that guy again in Philly with Carson Wentz. And then he’ll make top WR money.

2. He was suspended for PEDs

Bears WR Alshon Jeffery's 4-game suspension will cost him $3.435 million this season – and more in offseason, when he becomes a free agent. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 14, 2016

Jeffery was suspended four games last season for using performance enhancing drugs. Another suspension would cost Jeffery 10 games.

This was Jeffery’s statement last season after the suspension:

“I took a recommended supplement to combat inflammation. Unfortunately this supplement contained an ingredient that was on the NFL’s banned substance list.”

1. He’s the best receiver the Eagles have had since Terrell Owens

DeSean Jackson is fast, Jeremy Maclin is solid, but Alshon Jeffery is a stud. He’s actually eerily similar to T.O.

Jeffery: 6-3, 218 pounds, 4.5 ish speed, averaging 15.0 yards per catch for his career, and has two 1,000 yard seasons in his first five. Owens: 6-3, 224 pounds, 4.5 ish speed, averaging 14.8 yards per catch for his career, and has two 1,000 yard seasons in his first five.

Hopefully, despite his one-year contract, Jeffery lasts longer than one season in Philly.