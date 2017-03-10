5 Things About New Eagles WR Alshon Jeffery

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Alshon Jeffery is a Philadelphia Eagle. Alshon Jeffery is a Philadelphia Eagle.
One more time…
Alshon Jeffery is a Philadelphia Eagle.
Let that sink in.
Related: Porter: Eagles’ Torrey Smith Signing Is A Smart One
Here are five things about the new Eagles’ wide receiver.
5. He doesn’t drop balls
The Eagles finished last in the NFL in drop percentage (5.8) last season, according to ESPN Stats & Info. Jeffery is going to change that. At 6-3, 220 ish pounds, Jeffery has a catch radius of 10.25 (89th percentile), according to playerprofiler.com.
He dropped just one of 92 targets last season.
4. He plays through injuries
Over the past few seasons, Jeffery has obtained the “injury prone” label, because he’s often listed on the injury report.
2016: hamstring, knee
2015: calf, shoulder, groin, hamstring
2014: hamstring
2013: ankle
However, despite being on the injury report often, other than being placed on injured reserve missing seven games in 2015, Jeffery hasn’t missed a game over the past four seasons to injury.
3. He wanted to come to Philly and prove himself
Jeffery is 27-years-old and knows he’s one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. However, Jeffery has dealt with turmoil over the last two seasons on a Bears team that won a combined nine out of 32 games with Jay Cutler. He missed seven games in 2015 to injury and missed four games due to a suspension last season.
In his two full seasons? At least 85 catches, 1,100 yards, and seven touchdowns.
Jeffery wants to prove he’ll be that guy again in Philly with Carson Wentz. And then he’ll make top WR money.
2. He was suspended for PEDs
Jeffery was suspended four games last season for using performance enhancing drugs. Another suspension would cost Jeffery 10 games.
This was Jeffery’s statement last season after the suspension:
“I took a recommended supplement to combat inflammation. Unfortunately this supplement contained an ingredient that was on the NFL’s banned substance list.”
1. He’s the best receiver the Eagles have had since Terrell Owens
DeSean Jackson is fast, Jeremy Maclin is solid, but Alshon Jeffery is a stud. He’s actually eerily similar to T.O.
Jeffery: 6-3, 218 pounds, 4.5 ish speed, averaging 15.0 yards per catch for his career, and has two 1,000 yard seasons in his first five.
Owens: 6-3, 224 pounds, 4.5 ish speed, averaging 14.8 yards per catch for his career, and has two 1,000 yard seasons in his first five.
Hopefully, despite his one-year contract, Jeffery lasts longer than one season in Philly.