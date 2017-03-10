WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY Accumulating Snow To Disrupt Morning Commute | Latest Forecast | Radar Traffic | School Closings/Delays

5 Things About New Eagles WR Alshon Jeffery

March 10, 2017 9:53 AM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Alshon Jeffery is a Philadelphia Eagle. Alshon Jeffery is a Philadelphia Eagle.

One more time…

Alshon Jeffery is a Philadelphia Eagle. 

Let that sink in.

Related: Porter: Eagles’ Torrey Smith Signing Is A Smart One

Here are five things about the new Eagles’ wide receiver.

5. He doesn’t drop balls

 

The Eagles finished last in the NFL in drop percentage (5.8) last season, according to ESPN Stats & Info. Jeffery is going to change that. At 6-3, 220 ish pounds, Jeffery has a catch radius of 10.25 (89th percentile), according to playerprofiler.com.

He dropped just one of 92 targets last season.

4. He plays through injuries

 

Over the past few seasons, Jeffery has obtained the “injury prone” label, because he’s often listed on the injury report.

2016: hamstring, knee

2015: calf, shoulder, groin, hamstring

2014: hamstring

2013: ankle

 

However, despite being on the injury report often, other than being placed on injured reserve missing seven games in 2015, Jeffery hasn’t missed a game over the past four seasons to injury.

3. He wanted to come to Philly and prove himself

 

Jeffery is 27-years-old and knows he’s one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. However, Jeffery has dealt with turmoil over the last two seasons on a Bears team that won a combined nine out of 32 games with Jay Cutler. He missed seven games in 2015 to injury and missed four games due to a suspension last season.

In his two full seasons? At least 85 catches, 1,100 yards, and seven touchdowns.

Jeffery wants to prove he’ll be that guy again in Philly with Carson Wentz. And then he’ll make top WR money.

2. He was suspended for PEDs 

 

Jeffery was suspended four games last season for using performance enhancing drugs. Another suspension would cost Jeffery 10 games.

This was Jeffery’s statement last season after the suspension:

“I took a recommended supplement to combat inflammation. Unfortunately this supplement contained an ingredient that was on the NFL’s banned substance list.”

 

1. He’s the best receiver the Eagles have had since Terrell Owens

 

Alshon Jeffery Eagles

Alshon Jeffery (Stacy Revere/Getty Images) and
Terrell Owens (Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

 

DeSean Jackson is fast, Jeremy Maclin is solid, but Alshon Jeffery is a stud. He’s actually eerily similar to T.O.

Jeffery: 6-3, 218 pounds, 4.5 ish speed, averaging 15.0 yards per catch for his career, and has two 1,000 yard seasons in his first five.

Owens: 6-3, 224 pounds, 4.5 ish speed, averaging 14.8 yards per catch for his career, and has two 1,000 yard seasons in his first five.

Hopefully, despite his one-year contract, Jeffery lasts longer than one season in Philly.

More from Andrew Porter
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To Early Spring
3 Giraffes Born At Six Flags

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia