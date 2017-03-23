NFL Draft In Philly Drawing Record Interest

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — For the first time ever, fans from all 50 states have registered to attend the NFL Draft, according to the league.
Related: NFL Draft Coverage
The 2017 NFL Draft — which will be held on the steps of Art Museum in Philadelphia on from April 27-29 — has already drawn 156,000 sign-ups for the fan mobile pass. And it’s only been 16 days.
Related: Eagles Win Coin Toss, Get 14th Pick
At this point last year, just 48,000 registered for the NFL Draft in Chicago.
Fans will be able to experience the largest free fan festival ever created by the NFL.
By registering for Fan Mobile Pass, fans will also be eligible to win a free ticket for themselves and a guest to access seating inside the NFL Draft Theater. Even without a ticket, you will be able to watch the draft selections from afar.
Related: NFL To Create Largest Free Fan Experience Ever For 2017 Draft In Philly
You can register here.