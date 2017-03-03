Eagles Win Coin Toss, Get 14th Pick

NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

March 3, 2017
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles will have the 14th pick in the 2017 NFL Draft in Philadelphia.

A coin toss on Friday determined that the Eagles will have the 14th pick and the Colts will pick 15th in the first-round.

The coin toss was between the Vikings (8-8) and the Colts (8-8), but Philadelphia owns Minnesota’s first-round pick due to last year’s Sam Bradford trade. The Vikings will pick one spot ahead of the Colts throughout the rest of the draft.

‘I officially want to defer,” Vikings general manager Rick Spielman joked before the toss.

The Eagles, as it currently stands, have eight total picks in the 2017 draft.

The Eagles also only have about $12 million in cap space, which ranks just 30th in the NFL.

“I think the wide receiver class is good, but I don’t think it’s as deep as corner,” NFL analyst Mike Mayock told CBSPhilly.com. “So, if you’re there at 14 or 15, I think the Eagles have to be looking really hard at all three of those potential first round wideouts.”

There has also been speculation that the Eagles could trade their first-round pick for Saints receiver Brandin Cooks.

