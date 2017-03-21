Connor Barwin Admits He Wants To Get Into NFL Management

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Connor Barwin is no longer a Philadelphia Eagle.

After releasing the 30-year-old linebacker to save $7.75 million in cap space, Howie Roseman left the door open for a potential reunion with Barwin and the Eagles sometime down the road.

So maybe Barwin will be the next Eagles general manager?

“I’ve never told anybody this, but I’d consider myself maybe that after I’m done playing football I’d like to get into management,” Barwin said Tuesday on the 94WIP Carlin & Reese Show, in his first interview since signing with the LA Rams.

Barwin approves on the job Roseman has done and likes where the Eagles are headed.

“Now that I’m on the outside, I think it’s smart what Howie is doing,” Barwin said. “I think they’ve got a great, or could be potentially a great quarterback in Carson Wentz and they’re giving him weapons. They obviously loaded up on the offensive line, which I think is smart. You’re always going to get one or two injuries a year and I think that they’ve got seven or eight really good guys on their offensive line.

“And lastly I think the future is bright for Doug [Pederson] because just playing for him one year I know that guys wanted to play for him. Guys enjoyed being around him, he loves being around the guys, he loves being around football and I think that’s important.”

Barwin, who chose the Rams over the Bengals mainly due to the fact he can move back to the left side of the defensive line and played for defensive coordinator Wade Phillips, explained why he was released by the Eagles.

“What people don’t understand, I signed a six-year 36 million dollar deal that was back loaded with 18 million in the last two years,” Barwin explained. “So I knew, whether I was getting 10 sacks a year or five sacks, we were going to restructure at year five. That’s really what I was eluding to when I would say a pay cut.

“So I said I would take a pay cut and then obviously my agent met with Howie and his staff at the combine and they were looking at a very drastic pay cut, and so we decided to go our separate ways. Howie was great. He obviously took as long as he could to try to work out a trade and get some value for me and then he did the right thing to release me the day before free-agency starter and allowed me to kind of continue my career.”