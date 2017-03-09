Connor Barwin: ‘Thank You Philly From Bottom Of My Heart’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles have released 30-year-old linebacker and fan favorite, Connor Barwin.
Barwin thanked the Eagles and their fans on his Instagram account, announcing that his Make The World Better foundation will continue to revitalize parks in Philadelphia.
Thank you Philadelphia from the bottom of my heart for welcoming me and for being the amazing city you are. Laura and I want to thank Jeffrey Laurie, the entire Eagles organization, and all the fans for their support. It has been an honor and a privilege to play for this historic franchise. The Make The World Better Foundation, will continue it's work to revitalize parks in the city. Our current projects at Smith Playground and Waterloo Playground are moving forward and very exciting. I hope to see many of you at our concert this year. I have learned from and cherish every experience I have had in the great city of Philadelphia and every snap I played as an Eagle. From the Laurie's, to my coaches, teammates, mtwb partners, and fellow septa riders thank you! Go Philly, Go Eagles . . . hope to see you in the playoffs!
Some 94WIP hosts thanked Barwin right back.
Barwin and his Make The World Better foundation has raised more than $685,000 for park renovations in the City of Philadelphia through their annual benefit concert.
Last season Barwin recorded just five sacks in 16, tying his lowest season total as an Eagles.
The Eagles will save $7.75 million in cap space by releasing Barwin.