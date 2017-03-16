Report: Connor Barwin Signs 1-Year Contract With Rams

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—Former Eagles linebacker Connor Barwin has reportedly signed a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Rams, a sources tells ESPN’s Adam Caplan.
Barwin, 30, spent the last four seasons in Philadelphia and was a true ambassador of the city.
Last season Barwin recorded just five sacks in 16, tying his lowest season total as an Eagles. In 2014, Barwin record 14.5 sacks and was named to the Pro Bowl.
The Eagles saved $7.75 million in cap space by releasing Barwin.
According to Caplan, the one-year contract maxes out at $6.5 million.
This story will be updated.