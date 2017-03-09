Eagles Release LB Connor Barwin

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles have released linebacker Connor Barwin.
The Eagles will save about $8 million in cap space by releasing Barwin.
Barwin, 30, spent the last four seasons in Philadelphia and was a true ambassador of the city.
Last season Barwin recorded just five sacks in 16, tying his lowest season total as an Eagles. In 2014, Barwin record 14.5 sacks and was named to the Pro Bowl.
In January, Barwin told 94WIP that he would be willing to rework his contract to stay in Philadelphia.
“I understand that, besides the year [2014] I lead the NFC in sacks [with 14.5], you’re always kind of expandable,” Barwin said on January 9th. “That’s the nature of the NFL, but hopefully we all can work something out.”
Barwin and his Make The World Better foundation has more than $685,000 for park renovations in the City of Philadelphia through their annual benefit concert.