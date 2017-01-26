GOP RETREAT LATEST: Watch: Trump Addresses Retreat | Trump Visits Philly | Road Closures | SEPTA Service Changes

5 Reasons The 76ers Will Make The Playoffs

January 26, 2017 12:38 PM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: sixers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Don’t look now.

The Philadelphia 76ers have won 10 of their last 13 games, five of their last six, and six straight at home to propel to 17-27 — 4.5 games back of the eighth seed in the east and just 5.0 games back of the sixth seed.

It’s time to seriously start talking playoffs

Here are five reasons why the Sixers will make the postseason.

5. Confidence

 

Robert Covington

Robert Covington #33 of the Philadelphia 76ers. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

As this team continues to win, they’re confidence continues to grow. And for streaky shooters and key contributors like Nik Stauskas and Robert Covington, confidence is monstrous.

Stauskas is shooting a career-best 37.5-percent from three with an effective field-goal percentage (a statistic that adjusts for the fact that three’s are worth more than two’s) of 52.1-percent.

Covington has struggled shooting this season, shooting a career-worst 30.5-percent from downtown. However, in January, RoCo is shooting 41.6-percent from three-point range (52-125) with an effective FG percentage of 51.6-percent.

4. Joel Embiid

 

"Trust @joelembiid"

A video posted by @sportsradio94wip on

Embiid is playing lights out basketball and should hopefully continue to get healthier (and see more minutes?) and more comfortable as the year goes on. His per-36 numbers are in historic company.

Related: 5 Reasons Joel Embiid Should Be An All-Star

3. Ben Simmons 

 

ben simmons

Ben Simmons #25 of the Philadelphia 76ers on media day on September 26, 2016 in Camden, New Jersey. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Ben Simmons is expected to return around the all-star break. My guess? February 24th, a Friday night home game against the Wizards. I know what you’re thinking: He’s going to have to get acclimated with the team and they will take a step back. 

Related: Ben Simmons’ Scan Shows No Setbacks

Nope, not with a player-like Simmons. He’s too intelligent, too athletically gifted, too driven, too unselfish, and just too darn good to not fit in almost immediately. Finding the right rotation for Brett Brown might take a game or two, but the reward for having Simmons back in the lineup will be net positive from day one.

Ps. #RaiseTheCat

2. Just eight back-to-back’s remain

 

Back-to-back situations for the Sixers are not good because that means they have to rest Embiid, and eventually Simmons. The good news is there are only eight more of those remaining on their schedule.

Related: Embiid, Okafor, Saric To Play In Rising Stars Game

Twice, the second half of the back-to-back is against a bad Magic team. Another one of those situations is two straight home games against the Knicks and Pistons.

And at the struggling Chicago Bulls on Sunday and then home against the lowly Kings on Monday is far from terrifying.

1. The other teams

 

The main reason the Sixers can make the playoffs, other than they’re improved play of course, is the rest of the eastern conference. After the fifth-seeded Washington Wizards there is a major drop off.

The 6th placed Hornets (23-23) and the 13th placed Magic (18-29) are separated by just 5.5 games. The Sixers are one spot ahead of the Magic at 17-27.

With 38 games left to play, you never know.

A 23-15 clip the rest of the way will get the Sixers to 40-42, sniffing that playoff berth.

More from Andrew Porter
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Women’s Marches Around The Globe
Science Center

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia