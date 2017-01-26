5 Reasons The 76ers Will Make The Playoffs

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Don’t look now.

The Philadelphia 76ers have won 10 of their last 13 games, five of their last six, and six straight at home to propel to 17-27 — 4.5 games back of the eighth seed in the east and just 5.0 games back of the sixth seed.

Sixers just moved within 13 1/2 games of Cleveland for the 1-seed. Lots of season left. — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) January 26, 2017

It’s time to seriously start talking playoffs.

Here are five reasons why the Sixers will make the postseason.

5. Confidence

As this team continues to win, they’re confidence continues to grow. And for streaky shooters and key contributors like Nik Stauskas and Robert Covington, confidence is monstrous.

Stauskas is shooting a career-best 37.5-percent from three with an effective field-goal percentage (a statistic that adjusts for the fact that three’s are worth more than two’s) of 52.1-percent.

Covington has struggled shooting this season, shooting a career-worst 30.5-percent from downtown. However, in January, RoCo is shooting 41.6-percent from three-point range (52-125) with an effective FG percentage of 51.6-percent.

4. Joel Embiid

"Trust @joelembiid"

Embiid is playing lights out basketball and should hopefully continue to get healthier (and see more minutes?) and more comfortable as the year goes on. His per-36 numbers are in historic company.

Seasons w/ 25+ pts, 11+ rebs, 3+ blks per 36:

Prime Kareem

Prime Ewing

Prime David Robinson

Rookie Joel Embiidhttps://t.co/qCjMrgtGf5 — Tom Haberstroh (@tomhaberstroh) January 19, 2017

3. Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons is expected to return around the all-star break. My guess? February 24th, a Friday night home game against the Wizards. I know what you’re thinking: He’s going to have to get acclimated with the team and they will take a step back.

Nope, not with a player-like Simmons. He’s too intelligent, too athletically gifted, too driven, too unselfish, and just too darn good to not fit in almost immediately. Finding the right rotation for Brett Brown might take a game or two, but the reward for having Simmons back in the lineup will be net positive from day one.

Ps. #RaiseTheCat

2. Just eight back-to-back’s remain

PHI, 4.5 GB of the 8 seed & 5 GB of 6 seed, have 8 b-to-b's left. aChi/Sac

aDal/aSA

SA/aOrl

Was/aNY

ny/det

aLac/aLaL

Bos/aOrl

aBrk/Atl — Andrew Porter (@And_Porter) January 26, 2017

Back-to-back situations for the Sixers are not good because that means they have to rest Embiid, and eventually Simmons. The good news is there are only eight more of those remaining on their schedule.

Twice, the second half of the back-to-back is against a bad Magic team. Another one of those situations is two straight home games against the Knicks and Pistons.

And at the struggling Chicago Bulls on Sunday and then home against the lowly Kings on Monday is far from terrifying.

1. The other teams

Joakim Noah with maybe be the worst free throw in NBA history? Definitely worst free throw in NBA history when paired with "Titanic music" 😂 pic.twitter.com/8wBiP7wugN — Titanic Hoops (@TitanicHoops) January 24, 2017

The main reason the Sixers can make the playoffs, other than they’re improved play of course, is the rest of the eastern conference. After the fifth-seeded Washington Wizards there is a major drop off.

The 6th placed Hornets (23-23) and the 13th placed Magic (18-29) are separated by just 5.5 games. The Sixers are one spot ahead of the Magic at 17-27.

With 38 games left to play, you never know.

A 23-15 clip the rest of the way will get the Sixers to 40-42, sniffing that playoff berth.