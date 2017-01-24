Ben Simmons’ Scan Shows No Setbacks

January 24, 2017 12:55 PM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: ben simmons, sixers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There is still no timetable for Ben Simmons’ return, but it’s getting closer.

Simmons, who had a planned foot scan on Monday, continues to progress. The scan showed Simmons has healed, according to the Sixers, but there is still no set timetable for his return.

An ESPN.com report says Simmons is targeting a return shortly after the Feb. 17-19 NBA all-star break, barring any setbacks.

Simmons suffered a Jones fracture of the fifth metatarsal bone in his right foot on the final day of training camp and had surgery in October.

In the meantime, during the Sixers’ recent surge, Simmons has sparked a new social media trend called #RaiseTheCat, without even realizing.

On Saturday, Simmons got into the act.

