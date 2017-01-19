Report: Ben Simmons Could Debut After All-Star Break

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Ben Simmons got us excited with his ominously timed Instagram post during the same time the NBA announced January 27th Rockets at Sixers game would be moved to national TV.

But before Wednesday’s game, Brett Brown quickly put the clamps on Simmons playing against the Rockets.

Coach Brown tells media there is "no chance" Ben Simmons will be ready in time to play when team hosts Houston on January 27th. — Philadelphia 76ers (@Sixers) January 18, 2017

According to ESPN.com’s Chris Haynes, Simmons could debut shortly after the all-star break, which is February 17th-19th. According to Haynes sources, “there still remains the possibility that Simmons sits the entire season, but his situation will continue to be thoroughly evaluated throughout his comeback quest.”

Now for the latest on Ben Simmons pic.twitter.com/lNcxlpq1um — Jon Johnson (@jonjohnsonwip) January 18, 2017

Simmons, 20, fractured the fifth metatarsal bone of his right foot less than a week before the Sixers’ first preseason game.

The Sixers have won seven of their last nine games, largely in part to the play of Joel Embiid, and find themselves just six games behind the eastern conference’s seventh placed Charlotte Hornets.

It sounds like, barring a setback, Simmons will likely make his debut in late-February, early-March.