Report: Ben Simmons Could Debut After All-Star Break

January 19, 2017 8:38 AM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: ben simmons, sixers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Ben Simmons got us excited with his ominously timed Instagram post during the same time the NBA announced January 27th Rockets at Sixers game would be moved to national TV.

Related: Watch: Ben Simmons Shooting 3’s At Practice

But before Wednesday’s game, Brett Brown quickly put the clamps on Simmons playing against the Rockets.

According to ESPN.com’s Chris Haynes, Simmons could debut shortly after the all-star break, which is February 17th-19th. According to Haynes sources, “there still remains the possibility that Simmons sits the entire season, but his situation will continue to be thoroughly evaluated throughout his comeback quest.”

Simmons, 20, fractured the fifth metatarsal bone of his right foot less than a week before the Sixers’ first preseason game.

Related: Porter: Dario Saric Gets His Signature Moment

The Sixers have won seven of their last nine games, largely in part to the play of Joel Embiid, and find themselves just six games behind the eastern conference’s seventh placed Charlotte Hornets.

It sounds like, barring a setback, Simmons will likely make his debut in late-February, early-March.

More from Andrew Porter
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Valentine’s Day Dinner For Two
GRAMMY’s Fly Away Trip To LA

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia