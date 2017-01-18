Rockets, Sixers Moved To National TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Could this be the return of Ben Simmons?

The NBA announced that the game between the Houston Rockets and Philadelphia 76ers on Friday, January 27th will be moved from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and will now be televised nationally on ESPN.

NBA all-star reserved will be named on Thursday, January 26th and the Sixers and their fans are hoping rookie center Joel Embiid gets into the game.

Sixers No. 1 overall pick Ben Simmons, who is set to make his NBA debut in the near future, posted this photo right around the time of the Rockets-Sixers national TV announcement.

Many are speculating Simmons, who continues to rehab from foot surgery, could make his debut against the Rockets.