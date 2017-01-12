Joel Embiid Making Up Ground In All-Star Voting

January 12, 2017 2:21 PM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Joel Embiid, sixers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One week ago, Joel Embiid trailed Kevin Love for third in the eastern conference frontcourt all-star voting by just over 28,000 votes.

Today, he trails Love by just over 16,000 votes. Embiid is closing the gap.

Related: Vote Joel Embiid Into The All-Star Game

The fan voting counts for 50-percent of the vote. The top three frontcourt players from each conference will be named starters. Embiid is currently fourth.

Related: Former Sixers GM Sam Hinkie Votes For Joel Embiid To Make NBA All-Star Game

Allen Iverson, Meek Mill, and Sam Hinkie, and Embiid’s teammates have recently joined the campaign on Twitter.

This video of Embiid dancing after the Sixers’ buzzer-beating win over the Knicks gave him a nice boost.

More from Andrew Porter
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Win a Trip to Las Vegas To See Britney Spears
GRAMMY’s Fly Away Trip To LA

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia