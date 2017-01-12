Joel Embiid Making Up Ground In All-Star Voting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One week ago, Joel Embiid trailed Kevin Love for third in the eastern conference frontcourt all-star voting by just over 28,000 votes.

Today, he trails Love by just over 16,000 votes. Embiid is closing the gap.

The fan voting counts for 50-percent of the vote. The top three frontcourt players from each conference will be named starters. Embiid is currently fourth.

Allen Iverson, Meek Mill, and Sam Hinkie, and Embiid’s teammates have recently joined the campaign on Twitter.

This video of Embiid dancing after the Sixers’ buzzer-beating win over the Knicks gave him a nice boost.