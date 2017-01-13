Watch: Ben Simmons Shooting 3’s At Practice

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Practice? We’re talkin’ bout practice? Hey, it’s something!

Ben Simmons continues to get closer to making his NBA debut. One week after traveling with the Sixers for the first time and two days after competing in 5-on-0 drills, Simmons was filmed at practice shooting corner three’s with Gerald Henderson and Sergio Rodriguez.

Ben Simmons getting up threes after shootaround. #Sixers pic.twitter.com/k9ko2xrSO3 — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) January 13, 2017

He hit four-out-of-five!

Simmons, the team’s first overall pick, has not yet played an NBA game after fracturing the fifth metatarsal bone of his right foot before training camp.