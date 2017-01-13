Watch: Ben Simmons Shooting 3’s At Practice

WINTER WEATHER: Timing Snow/Sleet Tomorrow | Weather CoverageRadarTraffic Map

January 13, 2017 2:42 PM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: ben simmons, sixers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Practice? We’re talkin’ bout practice? Hey, it’s something!

Ben Simmons continues to get closer to making his NBA debut. One week after traveling with the Sixers for the first time and two days after competing in 5-on-0 drills, Simmons was filmed at practice shooting corner three’s with Gerald Henderson and Sergio Rodriguez.

He hit four-out-of-five!

Simmons, the team’s first overall pick, has not yet played an NBA game after fracturing the fifth metatarsal bone of his right foot before training camp.

More from Andrew Porter
