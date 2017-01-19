Porter: Dario Saric Gets His Signature Moment

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Lost in all of the deserved Joel Embiid love, is Dario Saric.

If it wasn’t for “The Process,” the 22-year-old Croatian would be leading all NBA rookies in points (9.7) and rebounds (5.9). To go along with his play, Saric’s personality and tenacity on the floor makes him almost as lovable as Embiid.

On Wednesday night, in the 76ers’ fourth straight home win — a five-point win over the division leading Toronto Raptors — Saric got his signature moment.

With just under eight minutes and the Sixers holding a six-point lead in front of yet another packed Wells Fargo Center, Saric came up with two consecutive blocks that sent announcer Marc Zumoff, the fans, and his teammates into a frenzy.

Before that sequence, Saric had been struggling a bit. But he came up big in the clutch and finished with eight points, nine rebounds, and two blocks in the win.

After the game head coach Brett Brown said, “It started to me with Dario having that fantastic run with multiple blocks. He stood out during his playing chunk with Nerlens [Noel] as a real sort of instigator of getting us going.”

Saric called the Sixers a family, speaking after the game on CSN Philly.

