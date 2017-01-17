Dario Saric: Joel Embiid Is ‘Changing Sports In Philly’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The 76ers are scorching hot (5-2 in 2017) and there’s one guy who deserves the bulk of the credit: Joel “The Process” Embiid.

Monday night, following the Sixers’ sixth win in their last eight games, was the final night to campaign for Embiid becoming all-star.

His teammate and fellow rookie Dario Saric understands Embiid’s impact in Philadelphia.

“Joel for sure, he deserved to be an all-star because he’s a guy who changed maybe like sports in Philly,” Saric said after the Sixers beat the Bucks. “He’s a guy who changed sports in Philly. When you get Ben [Simmons] to him, we’ve got like a good couple for so many years.

“He deserves everything. He’s maybe the best big man in the league.”

Embiid is the first player in NBA history to score 20 or more points in nine straight games, while playing less than 30 minutes per game.

Over the last 8 games, the #sixers (6-2) are a +71 in the 191 minutes Embiid played, -58 in the 193 minutes he's been on the bench. — Derek Bodner (@DerekBodnerNBA) January 16, 2017

He’s also drawing comparisons to one of the all-time greatest players, Wilt Chamberlain.

Only one rookie has EVER scored more points per minute than Joel Embiid is scoring this season 👀 pic.twitter.com/36StvhARHI — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 17, 2017

“He’s starting to remind me of the greatest player of all-time Wilt Chamberlain,” Angelo Cataldi said on Tuesday’s 94WIP Morning Show. “When I invoke Wilt, have I not reached the farthest limit? Look, all I’m saying is potential. He’s not Wilt right now, but potential.”