Dario Saric: Joel Embiid Is ‘Changing Sports In Philly’

January 17, 2017 11:04 AM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: sixers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The 76ers are scorching hot (5-2 in 2017) and there’s one guy who deserves the bulk of the credit: Joel “The Process” Embiid.

Monday night, following the Sixers’ sixth win in their last eight games, was the final night to campaign for Embiid becoming all-star.

His teammate and fellow rookie Dario Saric understands Embiid’s impact in Philadelphia.

Related: Vote Joel Embiid Into The All-Star Game

“Joel for sure, he deserved to be an all-star because he’s a guy who changed maybe like sports in Philly,” Saric said after the Sixers beat the Bucks. “He’s a guy who changed sports in Philly. When you get Ben [Simmons] to him, we’ve got like a good couple for so many years.

“He deserves everything. He’s maybe the best big man in the league.”

Related: Joel Embiid: ‘We Have A Chance’ At Playoffs

Embiid is the first player in NBA history to score 20 or more points in nine straight games, while playing less than 30 minutes per game.

He’s also drawing comparisons to one of the all-time greatest players, Wilt Chamberlain.

“He’s starting to remind me of the greatest player of all-time Wilt Chamberlain,” Angelo Cataldi said on Tuesday’s 94WIP Morning Show. “When I invoke Wilt, have I not reached the farthest limit? Look, all I’m saying is potential. He’s not Wilt right now, but potential.”

More from Andrew Porter
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Win a Trip to Las Vegas To See Britney Spears
GRAMMY’s Fly Away Trip To LA

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia