Vote Joel Embiid Into The All-Star Game

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Let’s see how much Philly really trusts the process, by making The Process himself an all-star.

“There is no doubt in my mind that he is a serious consideration for that,” Brett Brown said of Joel Embiid being named as an all-star via CSNPhilly.com. “He hasn’t done much wrong for him not to be legitimately considered for that game.”

Voting for the NBA All-Star game began on December 25th and goes until Monday, January 16th at 11:59 p.m. ET. You can vote 10 times per day on NBA.com/vote or on Twitter.

Vote for 2017 #NBAAllStar teams right here on Twitter! Tweet #NBAVote + player first & last name or twitter handle. *limit 10 per day pic.twitter.com/16JVI5jEuQ — NBA (@NBA) December 25, 2016

In 21 games played this season Embiid is averaging 18.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.4 blocks in 24.7 minutes per game while shooting 41.4-percent from three-point range and 46.8-percent from the floor. The 7’2″ center leads all NBA rookies in scoring, rebounds, and blocks.

“If it’s a possibility it would be great, and especially as a rookie that would be exciting,” Embiid said.