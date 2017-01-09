Joel Embiid: ‘We Have A Chance’ At Playoffs

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — To quote Jim Mora,

“PLAYOFFS? We’re talkin’ bout playoffs? You kidding me? Playoffs?”

But after the 76ers’ third win in four games on Sunday, Joel “The Process” Embiid is indeed talking about the playoffs.

“I think we improved a lot,” Embiid said his team’s 105-95 win over the Nets. “You know, we’ve been playing great basketball. We’ve been winning games. I don’t know, we’re like seven or eight games out of the playoffs, so we have a chance. We’re learning. We’re growing together, learning how to play with each other. It’s just going great now.”

The Sixers are 4-6 in their last 10 games, improving to 10-25 and already matching their win total from last season. They are seven and a half games behind the Washington Wizards and Milwaukee Bucks, who are tied for the eighth seed in the eastern conference at 18-18.

Of course, the Sixers expect No. 1 overall pick Ben Simmons to return to the lineup at some point. Also, with Nerlens Noel and Jahlil Okafor — who did not play the last two games (coach’s decision) — the Sixers could be involved in the looming March 1st trade deadline.