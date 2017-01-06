Ben Simmons Travels With Team For First Time

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Ben Simmons is getting closer to making his NBA debut every day.
He is in Boston with the Sixers, accompanying them on the road for the first time this season.
Sixers TV play-by-play broadcaster Marc Zumoff posted this photo of Simmons working out on the court to his Instagram page.
Simmons, 20, was the 76ers’ first overall pick in the 2016 draft. He has not yet played in an NBA game after fracturing the fifth metatarsal bone of his right foot right before the start of the season.
The Sixers play at the Celtics on Friday and then at the Nets on Sunday afternoon. Joel Embiid is questionable for Friday’s game with gastroenteritis.