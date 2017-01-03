Joel Embiid Wins 2nd Straight Rookie Of The Month As All-Star Campaign Continues

January 3, 2017 7:13 PM By Ray Boyd
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — “Joel Embiid #NBAVote,” is popping up on a lot of Twitter feeds as the campaign to get the Sixers rookie center into the All-Star game marches on. On Tuesday, Embiid received an honor that might just give him a boost to make that happen.

For the second straight month, he was named the NBA Rookie of the Month for the Eastern Conference. He also won the award for October/November.

Vote Joel Embiid Into The All-Star Game

Embiid led rookies in scoring (19.8) and rebounds (6.8) in December. He also led the way with 2.4 blocks. On top of that, he made his way to the charity stripe more than any of his peers, tossing up 73 free throws, knocking them down at a 78.1 percent clip.

During the month, Embiid post his career-high in points during a 33 point, 10 rebound performance which led the Sixers over the Nets on December 18.

Voting for the NBA All-Star game has taken over Twitter and there is a strong push to make Embiid a representative for the Eastern Conference team. Tweets with his name and #NBAVote count as a vote.

Cousins: Embiid Has ‘Great Chance’ To Be League’s Best Big Man

New Orleans Pelicans guard Bdudy Hield was named Rookie of the Month for the Western Conference.

