Cousins: Embiid Has ‘Great Chance’ To Be League’s Best Big Man

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Joel Embiid gave DeMarcus Cousins all he could handle.
Embiid tallied 25 points, eight rebounds, two steals, and two blocks in 29 minutes against Cousins and the Kings on Monday night, but the Sixers lost the game 102-100.
Related: Cousins Has Big Fourth Quarter To Lift Kings Past 76ers
Cousins, who had 30 points, seven rebounds, five assists, three steals, and two blocks, had high praise for the fellow big man after the game.
“I like that kid a lot. I don’t give a lot of people props, but I like that kid a lot. I think he got a great chance of being the best big in this league…after I retire,” Cousins said.
Even the reporter couldn’t help but laugh.
Cousins had a clutch three-pointer and game winning block on Embiid in Monday’s game. Embiid thought he was fouled by Cousins on the final shot of the game, posting a photo on Instagram with the location “Bull[expletive] Land.”