Sixers Stay Hot Beating Division Best Raptors, 94-89

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 26 points, Ersan Ilyasova added 18 and the resurgent Philadelphia 76ers beat the Toronto Raptors 94-89 on Wednesday night for their seventh win in nine games.

Embiid, who was questionable because of the flu, surpassed 20 points in fewer than 30 minutes in his 10th straight game.

With Embiid leading the way, the Sixers are no longer the NBA’s laughingstock. They’re only 14-26 but have rejuvenated a city that has patiently waited for a winner through three miserable seasons.

DeMar DeRozan scored 25 and Kyle Lowry had 24 for the Atlantic Division-leading Raptors.

(© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)