#RaiseTheCat: Sixers Success Spawns A Flurry of Cat Photos

January 19, 2017 9:26 AM
sixers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–The Sixers success has inspired a crazy hashtag on Twitter: #RaiseTheCat

Fans who believe the Sixers are on the right track are celebrating the team by “raising the cat!”.

If you’re wondering where the hashtag came from — its Ben Simmons, who wore his exotic cat on his head, inspiring the imitation.

It wasn’t as easy as it looked — so fans have just adjusted it to hoisting the cat up in the air.

Twitter user @GipperGrove took it from there, sending Twitter users into a frenzy.

“One day I decided that if they won the game, I would raise my 20-pound cat in the air and people enjoyed that,” he tells CBS Philly. “This just proves that Sixers fans are the craziest fans in the NBA.”

