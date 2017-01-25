Embiid, Okafor, Saric To Play In Rising Stars Game

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia 76ers will have three participants in the NBA’s Rising Stars Challenge on Friday, February 17th.

Joel Embiid and Dario Saric will represent the Sixers on the World Team, while Jahlil Okafor will play against them on the U.S. Team.

NBA announces Sixers will have 3 participants in Rising Stars Challenge. Okafor on U.S. Team, Embiid and Saric on World Team. — Brian Seltzer (@brianseltzer) January 25, 2017

Embiid was third in the fan-voting among eastern conference frontcourt players for the all-star game. The reserves for the game will be announced on Thursday. The all-star game will take place on Sunday, February 19th.

