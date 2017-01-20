5 Reasons Joel Embiid Should Be An All-Star

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Joel Embiid will not be starting in the 2017 NBA All-Star game.
I guess that’s OK. He’s a 22-year-old playing in his first NBA season.
But make no mistake about it, he is one of the best 25 players in the league right now. The NBA all-star reserves will be announced (selected by the respective coaches) on Thursday, January 26th.
Embiid should be make the team and here are five reasons why.
5. Fan Voting
The all-star starters used to be decided by the fans. And if it was up to the fans this year, Embiid would be a starter. Embiid had the fifth most fan votes in the eastern conference and third among frontcourt players in the east.
The player vote, which wasn’t taken too seriously apparently, cost Embiid a starting role in the all-star game. He was eighth in the player vote (fifth in media).
Also, the player vote could certainly have taken place before Embiid’s current 10-game 20-point streak.
4. The Other Guys
Kevin Love, Kristaps Porzingis, Paul George, Carmelo Anthony.
Love and Porzingis have similar numbers to Embiid, while playing more minutes. The Knicks are a mess and Love is his team’s third best player. Paul George is having a solid year, not spectacular, and Anthony is shooting 43-percent on that underachieving Knicks team.
Embiid deserves to go as much, or more, than any of those guys.
3. Stats
His per-36 stats are historic. Seriously. 28.2 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 3.4 blocks.
I mean, it’s Wilt Chamberlain like.
His usage rate of 35.9 is third in the NBA behind DeMarcus Cousins and Russell Westbrook.
2. Impact
Since December 1st, the Sixers are playing as well as the Rockets with Embiid on the floor.
The Sixers’ defensive rating is 104.7, 11th best in the NBA. Last year, without Embiid, the Sixers’ defensive rating was 106.7, 25th in the NBA.
The Sixers are 7-3 in their last 10 games (only the Hawks and Warriors have a better record in their last 10).
They haven’t lost at home in a month.
1. Star Power
He’s funny. He’s eccentric. Players like him. He wants to be there. He’s awesome on social media. He’s perfect for the all-star game.