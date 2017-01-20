5 Reasons Joel Embiid Should Be An All-Star

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Joel Embiid will not be starting in the 2017 NBA All-Star game.

I guess that’s OK. He’s a 22-year-old playing in his first NBA season.

But make no mistake about it, he is one of the best 25 players in the league right now. The NBA all-star reserves will be announced (selected by the respective coaches) on Thursday, January 26th.

Embiid should be make the team and here are five reasons why.

5. Fan Voting

I freaking LOVE YALL… We did it even tho it wasn't enough haha #TheProcess #NoDate 🙄 pic.twitter.com/8IZkDE8AiV — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) January 20, 2017

The all-star starters used to be decided by the fans. And if it was up to the fans this year, Embiid would be a starter. Embiid had the fifth most fan votes in the eastern conference and third among frontcourt players in the east.

The player vote, which wasn’t taken too seriously apparently, cost Embiid a starting role in the all-star game. He was eighth in the player vote (fifth in media).

My favorite part of the NBA All-Star voting: the players that voted for themselves … err… players that got one player vote! pic.twitter.com/euBCdae9Hj — Tom Haberstroh (@tomhaberstroh) January 20, 2017

Also, the player vote could certainly have taken place before Embiid’s current 10-game 20-point streak.

4. The Other Guys

Kevin Love, Kristaps Porzingis, Paul George, Carmelo Anthony.

Love and Porzingis have similar numbers to Embiid, while playing more minutes. The Knicks are a mess and Love is his team’s third best player. Paul George is having a solid year, not spectacular, and Anthony is shooting 43-percent on that underachieving Knicks team.

Embiid deserves to go as much, or more, than any of those guys.

3. Stats

Seasons w/ 25+ pts, 11+ rebs, 3+ blks per 36:

Prime Kareem

Prime Ewing

Prime David Robinson

Rookie Joel Embiidhttps://t.co/qCjMrgtGf5 — Tom Haberstroh (@tomhaberstroh) January 19, 2017

His per-36 stats are historic. Seriously. 28.2 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 3.4 blocks.

I mean, it’s Wilt Chamberlain like.

The @Sixers' @JoelEmbiid currently averages 28.2 pts per 36 minutes. Only Wilt Chamberlain had higher as a rookie. https://t.co/760vE4bBkL — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 19, 2017

His usage rate of 35.9 is third in the NBA behind DeMarcus Cousins and Russell Westbrook.

2. Impact

Since December 1st, the Sixers are playing as well as the Rockets with Embiid on the floor.

Since December 1st, #sixers have a +6.8 net rating with Joel Embiid on the court (462 minutes). The Houston Rockets have a +6.8 net rating. — Derek Bodner (@DerekBodnerNBA) January 19, 2017

The Sixers’ defensive rating is 104.7, 11th best in the NBA. Last year, without Embiid, the Sixers’ defensive rating was 106.7, 25th in the NBA.

The Sixers are 7-3 in their last 10 games (only the Hawks and Warriors have a better record in their last 10).

They haven’t lost at home in a month.

1. Star Power

Embiid pumps up the crowd in between foul shots in a two possession game with 20 seconds left. #TrustTheProcess pic.twitter.com/oYpeizL5hL — Andrew Porter (@And_Porter) January 19, 2017

He’s funny. He’s eccentric. Players like him. He wants to be there. He’s awesome on social media. He’s perfect for the all-star game.