INAUGURATION COVERAGE: Trump to Become America's 45th President | Watch Live | Live Inauguration Blog | Where To Watch In Philly Area | Photos | Philly Protests Planned |

5 Reasons Joel Embiid Should Be An All-Star

January 20, 2017 8:30 AM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Joel Embiid, sixers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Joel Embiid will not be starting in the 2017 NBA All-Star game.

I guess that’s OK. He’s a 22-year-old playing in his first NBA season.

But make no mistake about it, he is one of the best 25 players in the league right now. The NBA all-star reserves will be announced (selected by the respective coaches) on Thursday, January 26th.

Related: Embiid’s Play Is Turning Philly Into Sixers City

Embiid should be make the team and here are five reasons why.

 

5. Fan Voting

 

The all-star starters used to be decided by the fans. And if it was up to the fans this year, Embiid would be a starter. Embiid had the fifth most fan votes in the eastern conference and third among frontcourt players in the east.

The player vote, which wasn’t taken too seriously apparently, cost Embiid a starting role in the all-star game. He was eighth in the player vote (fifth in media).

Also, the player vote could certainly have taken place before Embiid’s current 10-game 20-point streak.

4. The Other Guys

 

joel embiid

PHILADELPHIA, PA – NOVEMBER 27: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers drives to the basket against Kevin Love #0 of the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center on November 27, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Kevin Love, Kristaps Porzingis, Paul George, Carmelo Anthony.

Love and Porzingis have similar numbers to Embiid, while playing more minutes. The Knicks are a mess and Love is his team’s third best player. Paul George is having a solid year, not spectacular, and Anthony is shooting 43-percent on that underachieving Knicks team.

Embiid deserves to go as much, or more, than any of those guys.

3. Stats

 

His per-36 stats are historic. Seriously. 28.2 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 3.4 blocks.

I mean, it’s Wilt Chamberlain like.

His usage rate of 35.9 is third in the NBA behind DeMarcus Cousins and Russell Westbrook.

2. Impact

 

Joel Embiid NBA debut

PHILADELPHIA, PA – OCTOBER 26: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts in the first quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Wells Fargo Center on October 26, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Since December 1st, the Sixers are playing as well as the Rockets with Embiid on the floor.

The Sixers’ defensive rating is 104.7, 11th best in the NBA. Last year, without Embiid, the Sixers’ defensive rating was 106.7, 25th in the NBA.

The Sixers are 7-3 in their last 10 games (only the Hawks and Warriors have a better record in their last 10).

They haven’t lost at home in a month.

1. Star Power

 

He’s funny. He’s eccentric. Players like him. He wants to be there. He’s awesome on social media. He’s perfect for the all-star game.

More from Andrew Porter
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Valentine’s Day Dinner For Two
GRAMMY’s Fly Away Trip To LA

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia