Joel Embiid Would Have Been An All-Star Starter If Voting Process Didn’t Change

January 19, 2017 7:33 PM By Ray Boyd
Filed Under: Joel Embiid, nba, sixers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you were rooting for Joel Embiid to make the Eastern Conference All-Star team as a starter, you can blame the system.

The NBA changed its voting rules so that the fan vote, which once decided the starting lineups, would only count for 50 percent of the vote. Now, the media vote counts for 25 percent as does the vote of current NBA players.

Joel Embiid Not Selected As All-Star Starter

If it still would have been entirely up to the fans, Embiid would have been a starter along with Kyrie Irving, Dwayne Wade, LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Wade and Embiid did not garner enough votes in the other two categories to get in, instead we see Jimmy Butler and DeMar Derozan in those spots.

Embiid thanked all of those who would have voted him in as a starter.

Next week, the All-Star reserves will be announced and Embiid will have a chance to be named to the Eastern Conference bench.

More from Ray Boyd
Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Valentine’s Day Dinner For Two
GRAMMY’s Fly Away Trip To LA

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia