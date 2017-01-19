Joel Embiid Would Have Been An All-Star Starter If Voting Process Didn’t Change

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you were rooting for Joel Embiid to make the Eastern Conference All-Star team as a starter, you can blame the system.

The NBA changed its voting rules so that the fan vote, which once decided the starting lineups, would only count for 50 percent of the vote. Now, the media vote counts for 25 percent as does the vote of current NBA players.

If it still would have been entirely up to the fans, Embiid would have been a starter along with Kyrie Irving, Dwayne Wade, LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Wade and Embiid did not garner enough votes in the other two categories to get in, instead we see Jimmy Butler and DeMar Derozan in those spots.

Embiid thanked all of those who would have voted him in as a starter.

I freaking LOVE YALL… We did it even tho it wasn't enough haha #TheProcess #NoDate 🙄 pic.twitter.com/8IZkDE8AiV — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) January 20, 2017

Next week, the All-Star reserves will be announced and Embiid will have a chance to be named to the Eastern Conference bench.