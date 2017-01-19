Joel Embiid Not Selected As All-Star Starter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The voting campaign came up short for Sixers rookie center Joel Embiid. The Sixers big man was not selected to start for the Eastern Conference in this year’s NBA All-Star game.

The Eastern Conference starting lineup is Kyrie Irving, Demar Derozan, Jimmy Butler, LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The starting Eastern Conference ensemble is ready to make some noise in NOLA! #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/zfU5Ff1HYW — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 20, 2017

Being left out as a starter does not mean that Embiid will not make the roster. The reserves will be announced next Thursday and with no traditional center on the team to this point, Embiid will certainly be in the conversation. It would look bad for the center position to be eliminated from the contest.

The #NBAVote campaign and the fans accounted for 50 percent of the vote for starters. Current players and the media accounted for the other 50 percent combined.

Controversy surrounds the Western Conference lineup of Stephen Curry, James Harden, Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, and Anthony Davis, because of the absence of Russell Westbrook.

On the season, Embiid is averaging 19.9 points, 2.4 blocks, 7.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game in just 25.4 minutes. To top it off, he is shooting 34.8 percent from long distance and 79 percent from the free throw line.

He might not be starting in this game, but he will be an All-Star starter very soon.

The 2017 NBA All-Star game is set for February 19 in New Orleans.