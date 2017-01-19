Joel Embiid Not Selected As All-Star Starter

January 19, 2017 7:00 PM By Ray Boyd
Filed Under: Joel Embiid, nba, sixers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The voting campaign came up short for Sixers rookie center Joel Embiid. The Sixers big man was not selected to start for the Eastern Conference in this year’s NBA All-Star game.

Joel Embiid Would Have Been An All-Star Starter If Voting Process Didn’t Change

The Eastern Conference starting lineup is Kyrie Irving, Demar Derozan, Jimmy Butler, LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Embiid’s Play Is Turning Philly Into Sixers City

Being left out as a starter does not mean that Embiid will not make the roster. The reserves will be announced next Thursday and with no traditional center on the team to this point, Embiid will certainly be in the conversation. It would look bad for the center position to be eliminated from the contest.

The #NBAVote campaign and the fans accounted for 50 percent of the vote for starters. Current players and the media accounted for the other 50 percent combined.

Controversy surrounds the Western Conference lineup of Stephen Curry, James Harden, Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, and Anthony Davis, because of the absence of Russell Westbrook.

On the season, Embiid is averaging 19.9 points, 2.4 blocks, 7.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game in just 25.4 minutes. To top it off, he is shooting 34.8 percent from long distance and 79 percent from the free throw line.

Bill Simmons Put Joel Embiid On His All-Star Ballot

He might not be starting in this game, but he will be an All-Star starter very soon.

The 2017 NBA All-Star game is set for February 19 in New Orleans.

More from Ray Boyd
Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Valentine’s Day Dinner For Two
GRAMMY’s Fly Away Trip To LA

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia