Bill Simmons Put Joel Embiid On His All-Star Ballot

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Bill Simmons’ dad said it best.

“Oh my God. He’s unbelievable. He’s huge,” Simmons’ dad told Simmons of Sixers’ rookie center Joel Embiid via TheRinger.com. “Really huge. He moves like Olajuwon. But he’s huge. And he shoots 3s. We couldn’t stop him. He almost won the game. He’s huge. He’s so huge. You gotta see him, he’s huge. He’s amazing. He’s so huge …”

In the column, Simmons revealed he voted for Embiid as an eastern conference frontcourt starter in this year’s all-star game.

“He’s averaging 20 and 8, he’s blocking a shot every 10 minutes, he’s getting to the line eight times a game, and he single-handedly detonated Philly’s ability to tank a fourth straight season,” Simmons wrote. “You can’t tank when you have a dominant center; it’s impossible. I want to see a Freakathon Front Line of LeBron, Giannis and Embiid start the All-Star Game. That’s my vote.”

Embiid is dominating as a rookie, averaging 28.2 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 3.4 blocks per 36 minutes. He’s in rare company.

Seasons w/ 25+ pts, 11+ rebs, 3+ blks per 36:

Prime Kareem

Prime Ewing

Prime David Robinson

Seasons w/ 25+ pts, 11+ rebs, 3+ blks per 36:

Prime Kareem

Prime Ewing

Prime David Robinson

Rookie Joel Embiid

The NBA all-star starters will be announced Thursday night on TNT at 7 p.m. ET. The fan vote counts for 50-percent, while the players and media get 25-percent each.