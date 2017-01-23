Joel Embiid Named Eastern Conference Player Of The Week

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Joel Embiid has been named the eastern conference player of the week for games played between January 16th and January 22nd.

Congratulations to @JoelEmbiid on being named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week! » https://t.co/KklCIbhAlK pic.twitter.com/5MZZDk6nmM — Philadelphia 76ers (@Sixers) January 23, 2017

Embiid, 22, led all players with 11 blocks in three games this week. He averaged 22 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks per game and also finished third in the eastern conference frontcourt fan voting for the NBA all-star game.

Embiid is the 11th Sixer and first since Thaddeus Young in 2014, to win a player of the week award.

That’s the good news of the week for Embiid. The bad news is he hyperextended his left knee in Friday night’s win and is listed as doubtful for Tuesday’s game against the Clippers with a left-knee contusion.