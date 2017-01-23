STORM WATCH: Bracing For Heavy Rain, Gale-Force WindsLatest Forecast | RadarTraffic Map | AA Travel Alert | Power Outages

Joel Embiid Doubtful For Tuesday’s Game Vs. Clippers

January 23, 2017 12:51 PM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Joel Embiid, sixers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It looks like the Philadelphia 76ers will be without their star center for at least the next two games.

Related: 5 Reasons Joel Embiid Should Be An All-Star

Joel Embiid injured his left knee in Friday night’s win over the Trail Blazers and is listed as doubtful for Tuesday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers with a left-knee contusion.

Doubtful, according to Sixers reporter Bob Cooney, means there is a 75-percent chance Embiid won’t play.

Ironically, Clippers star forward Blake Griffin could make his return from right knee surgery against the Sixers.

Embiid, 22, did not practice on Monday and he will not travel to Milwaukee for Wednesday’s game at the Bucks. That was always the plan, as Embiid does not play in back-to-back games.

Related: Rockets, Sixers Moved To National TV

The Sixers host the Rockets on Friday night at 8:00 p.m. on ESPN.

More from Andrew Porter
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Women’s Marches Around The Globe
Science Center

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia