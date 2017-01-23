Joel Embiid Doubtful For Tuesday’s Game Vs. Clippers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It looks like the Philadelphia 76ers will be without their star center for at least the next two games.

Joel Embiid injured his left knee in Friday night’s win over the Trail Blazers and is listed as doubtful for Tuesday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers with a left-knee contusion.

Practice update:

Okafor (r.knee soreness) limited at practice; probable vs. LAC

Embiid (l.knee contusion) did not practice; doubtful vs. LAC — Philadelphia 76ers (@Sixers) January 23, 2017

Doubtful, according to Sixers reporter Bob Cooney, means there is a 75-percent chance Embiid won’t play.

Doubtful for Embiid, according to team, means "75 percent chance he won't play, 25 percent chance he will." — Bob Cooney (@BobCooney76) January 23, 2017

Ironically, Clippers star forward Blake Griffin could make his return from right knee surgery against the Sixers.

Embiid, 22, did not practice on Monday and he will not travel to Milwaukee for Wednesday’s game at the Bucks. That was always the plan, as Embiid does not play in back-to-back games.

The Sixers host the Rockets on Friday night at 8:00 p.m. on ESPN.