STORM WATCH: Bracing For Heavy Rain, Gale-Force WindsLatest Forecast | RadarTraffic Map | AA Travel Alert | Power Outages

76ers Ranked No. 15 In Power Rankings

January 23, 2017 1:47 PM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Joel Embiid, sixers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Joel Embiid and the Sixers have captivated Philadelphia during their recent surge.

The team has won 8 of their last 11 games and two of those three losses came with Embiid resting. The Sixers are now 15-27 and just 5.5 games behind the eighth seeded Chicago Bulls.

Related: 5 Reasons Joel Embiid Should Be An All-Star

Nationally, folks are noticing. In ESPN.com’s latest NBA power rankings by Marc Stein, the Sixers flew up the list from No. 25 all the way to No. 15.

“Ersan Ilyasova and Robert Covington have combined to drain 51 3s over the past 10 games. The Sixers, as a team, have moved into the league’s top 10 in defensive efficiency,” Stein wrote. “And Joel Embiid, of course, continues to make the most of his floor time.”

Related: #RaiseTheCat: Sixers Success Spawns A Flurry of Cat Photos

The Sixers will host the Clippers tomorrow and then travel to Milwaukee to face the Bucks on Wednesday, before coming back home to host James Harden the Rockets on ESPN Friday night.

Related: Joel Embiid Doubtful For Tuesday’s Game Vs. Clippers

Embiid, who injured his left knee in Friday’s win over Portland, will likely miss at least the next two games with a left-knee contusion.

More from Andrew Porter
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Women’s Marches Around The Globe
Science Center

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia