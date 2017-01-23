76ers Ranked No. 15 In Power Rankings

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Joel Embiid and the Sixers have captivated Philadelphia during their recent surge.

The team has won 8 of their last 11 games and two of those three losses came with Embiid resting. The Sixers are now 15-27 and just 5.5 games behind the eighth seeded Chicago Bulls.

Nationally, folks are noticing. In ESPN.com’s latest NBA power rankings by Marc Stein, the Sixers flew up the list from No. 25 all the way to No. 15.

“Ersan Ilyasova and Robert Covington have combined to drain 51 3s over the past 10 games. The Sixers, as a team, have moved into the league’s top 10 in defensive efficiency,” Stein wrote. “And Joel Embiid, of course, continues to make the most of his floor time.”

The Sixers will host the Clippers tomorrow and then travel to Milwaukee to face the Bucks on Wednesday, before coming back home to host James Harden the Rockets on ESPN Friday night.

Embiid, who injured his left knee in Friday’s win over Portland, will likely miss at least the next two games with a left-knee contusion.