PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A deadly ambush was caught on camera. A grieving mother is urging the public to help police identify the suspects who killed her son after they opened fire on him while he was getting gas.



Police believed the shooting was targeted. Like so many other recent shootings in Philly, it happened in the middle of the day and was captured on camera.

Security video shows two gunmen getting out of a car and opening fire on a man pumping gas as others watch in fear. Another camera shows the victim in the white T-shirt running for his life but the gunmen, one holding what appears to be an AK-47, rush toward him from behind and fatally shoot him.

It happened at Liberty gas station in East Mount Airy around 2 p.m. Monday.

“This pain I gonna have to live with, I’m just gonna have to live with it,” said Lisa Dixon, the victim’s mother.

The victim’s grieving mother identified him as 30-year-old Brandon Dixon. He was also the father of a little girl.

“She woke up yesterday morning and she said ‘Mom-mom, I’m sad.’ I said ‘baby, I’m sad too,'” Dixon said.

There have been several shootings that happened recently in Philadelphia in broad daylight.

On Tuesday, a quadruple shooting happened just before noon, moments before CBS3’s Matt Petrillo’s live report about a separate incident a block away.

And another woman was fatally​ shot in North Philadelphia just before 6 p.m. Sunday evening.

“Daylight isn’t stopping our criminals from committing violent acts,” Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Ben Naish said.

Philadelphia police are now reminding people to be familiar with their surroundings. Police also have this warning to those who may not feel right about where they are.

“Drive away, drive to a well-lit area, drive somewhere else. Make a phone call and see if somebody can meet you and come outside,” Naish said.

The security video from the deadly gas station shooting captured the license plate of the suspect’s car. No arrests have been made.

CBS3’s Ross DiMattei contributed to this report.