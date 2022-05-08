PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Three separate shootings in Philadelphia on Sunday have left two people dead and another three injured, police say. In Philadelphia’s Harrowgate section, a fatal triple shooting happened at 5:40 p.m. on the 900 block of East Schiller Street.

Police say a 21-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout his body and killed. He was transported to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead just after 6 p.m.

An 18-year-old man was shot once in his right leg. He was also taken to Temple Hospital and placed in stable condition.

Police say a 26-year-old man was shot once in his upper left thigh, He was placed in stable condition at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.

In North Philadelphia, a 36-year-old woman was shot five times throughout her lower body, police say. The shooting occurred on the 900 block of West Girard Avenue around 5:45 p.m.

The woman was transported to Jefferson University Hospital and pronounced dead at 6:12 p.m., according to police.

Police say a gunman shot a woman in the head in Kensington. The 25-year-old is in critical condition.

It happened at Kensington Avenue and Clearfield Street just before 4:30 p.m. A 40-year-old man was also hit by gunfire in the thigh.

Police are looking for the gunman and a motive.

No arrests have been made in any of the shootings.

